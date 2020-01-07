LMP Automotive Holdings’ Quiet Period Set To End on January 14th (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive’s (NASDAQ:LMPX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. LMP Automotive had issued 2,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $11,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During LMP Automotive’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader acquired 5,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 131,646 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,715.48. Insiders have purchased 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760 over the last three months.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

