Financial Comparison: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $40.53, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.46 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.24 billion 5.15 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -10.42

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -95.20% -582.54% -31.79% Nutanix -61.10% -293.83% -38.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutanix beats Bridgeline Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

