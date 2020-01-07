HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Head to Head Contrast

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.68 $616.88 million N/A N/A CHINA CITIC BK/ADR $42.15 billion 0.65 $6.73 billion N/A N/A

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 16.23% 10.88% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CHINA CITIC BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Summary

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, and debt instruments investment and trading, as well as trading in derivatives and forex markets. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,435 outlets, including 38 tier-one branches, 112 tier-two branches, and 1,285 sub-branches. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

