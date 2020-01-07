Analyzing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $67.33 million 2.53 $10.67 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $827.35 million 3.74 $190.83 million $1.29 14.11

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 17.18% 9.34% 0.82% Old National Bancorp 25.19% 8.89% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First United and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than First United.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old National Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats First United on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

