Financial Analysis: Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) & Its Rivals

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kura Sushi USA to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1.72% -13.16% 2.33%

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million $1.46 million 103.07 Kura Sushi USA Competitors $1.95 billion $209.34 million 31.88

Kura Sushi USA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1051 3938 4079 190 2.37

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA peers beat Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

