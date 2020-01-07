Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Black Knight (NASDAQ:BKI) Critical Contrast

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Knight and Audioeye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Black Knight presently has a consensus target price of $64.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Audioeye has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 110.10%. Given Audioeye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Black Knight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and Audioeye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.11 billion 8.60 $168.50 million $1.63 39.30 Audioeye $5.66 million 7.76 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -7.07

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Audioeye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 13.02% 13.43% 6.27% Audioeye -86.70% -191.90% -89.17%

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audioeye has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Audioeye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Audioeye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

