Head-To-Head Analysis: PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) & NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PIGEON CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PIGEON CORP/ADR and NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIGEON CORP/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIGEON CORP/ADR 12.16% 18.98% 14.62% NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIGEON CORP/ADR $950.58 million 4.51 $129.57 million $0.27 33.18 NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.57 billion 1.57 $82.38 million N/A N/A

PIGEON CORP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Dividends

PIGEON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PIGEON CORP/ADR pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PIGEON CORP/ADR beats NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIGEON CORP/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

