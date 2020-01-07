Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Cap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

CHEK opened at $1.70 on Monday. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

