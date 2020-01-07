Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alamo Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.79 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

ALG stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

