FY2020 EPS Estimates for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised by Analyst

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Synaptics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

