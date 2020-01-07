Transcat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Transcat has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

