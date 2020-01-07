Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

