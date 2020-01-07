Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.