FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Oppenheimer

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. CarMax has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $128,466,000. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

