William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 192.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

