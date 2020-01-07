EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,885,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Synaptics, Incorporated Raised by Analyst
Transcat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Decreased by Analyst
Merchants Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
