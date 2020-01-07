IMPINJ Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:PI)

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMPINJ in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

IMPINJ stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.