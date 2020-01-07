FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Issued By Dougherty & Co

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for CyberOptics in a report released on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.40 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

