FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Increased by Analyst

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after buying an additional 1,097,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 107,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 108,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 18,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

