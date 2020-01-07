FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Issued By KeyCorp

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Global Payments stock opened at $187.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

