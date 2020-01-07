AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $13.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $14.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AGPYY opened at $66.80 on Monday. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

