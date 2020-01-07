Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.