WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2020 guidance at $4.74-4.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.74-4.83 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.