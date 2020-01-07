Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$610.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.82. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$58.31 and a 52 week high of C$107.88.

CGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

