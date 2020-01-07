Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STZ.B stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

