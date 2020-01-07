Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

