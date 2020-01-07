Research Analysts Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

