UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will be releasing its Q1 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY20 guidance at $7.47-7.92 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $214.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

