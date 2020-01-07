KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have commented on KBH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

