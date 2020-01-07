JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

