Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to issue its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMPL opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

