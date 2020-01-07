Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

