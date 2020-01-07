GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,841.93 ($24.23).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,770.40 ($23.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.93. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

