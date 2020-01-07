BP (NYSE:BP) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

