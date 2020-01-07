Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.50

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GOOG opened at $1,394.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,335.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,847 shares of company stock worth $205,805,900 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

