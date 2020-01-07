The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.18

Media headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

