The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.18

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Media headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BP Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows
BP Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Alphabet Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.50
Alphabet Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.50
The Mission Group Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.18
The Mission Group Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.18
Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Kia Motors Share Price
Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Kia Motors Share Price
Nissan Motor Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.96
Nissan Motor Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.96
Insider Buying: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Insider Acquires 61,301 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Insider Acquires 61,301 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report