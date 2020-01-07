Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Share Price

News stories about Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kia Motors earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Kia Motors stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Kia Motors has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Kia Motors Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sales of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. It is also involved in leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services and automobile Parts. The company was founded on December 10, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

