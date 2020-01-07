Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.96

Press coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -3.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSANY. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.