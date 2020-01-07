Insider Buying: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Acquires 61,301 Shares of Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy purchased 61,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Levy purchased 65,761 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £49,978.36 ($65,743.70).

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 78.60 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.74 ($1.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.