Richard Upton Acquires 6,949 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 6,949 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Upton bought 10,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($23,283.35).

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Upton bought 15,432 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.84 ($32,885.87).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Richard Upton bought 5,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,450 ($9,800.05).

On Thursday, November 28th, Richard Upton bought 76,027 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72).

On Thursday, November 21st, Richard Upton bought 138,888 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998.72 ($263,086.98).

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.47. U and I Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 million and a PE ratio of 47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that U and I Group PLC will post 2200.9999577 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. U and I Group’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

UAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

