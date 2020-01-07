Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells £82,418.70 in Stock

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70).

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Gamma Communications PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

