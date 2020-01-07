Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Buys 18 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £153.54 ($201.97).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.19) on Tuesday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 808.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.66).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

