BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 114,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 10.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 639,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

