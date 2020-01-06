Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.79), 6,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.96 ($0.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.80. The company has a market cap of $62.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

