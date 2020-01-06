Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

