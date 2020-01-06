UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Down 6.2%

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31, 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter.

About UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

