Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Down 0.5%

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.34), approximately 32,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.40).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.60.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

