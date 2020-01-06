North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Shares Up 0.3%

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,540 ($46.57) and last traded at GBX 3,540 ($46.57), 3,930 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,529.70 ($46.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,079.15.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.46) per share, with a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,946,329.91).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.