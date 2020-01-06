McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64, approximately 283,432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 378,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $672.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.24 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.