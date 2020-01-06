KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Trading Down 0.1%

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $127.50, approximately 2,508 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.